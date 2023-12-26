Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.13. 9,846,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,565,051. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $410.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $381.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

