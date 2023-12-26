Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMFL. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 329,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 159,745 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 115.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 70,693 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,431,000. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.81.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

