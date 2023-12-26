Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) Shares Acquired by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPVU. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 222,170 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 4,834.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 155,782 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 25,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07. The firm has a market cap of $102.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

