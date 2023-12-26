Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.43

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.43 and last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 32045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $533.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,996,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,179,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after acquiring an additional 106,404 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

