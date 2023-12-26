Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Shares Bought by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report) by 210.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 2.3% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 201.1% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 27,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 18,428 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 186.4% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 43,496 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 184.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,754,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 28,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,146. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $103.95 and a 12-month high of $139.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.