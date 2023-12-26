Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Hits New 12-Month High at $158.32

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $158.32 and last traded at $157.91, with a volume of 3851842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

