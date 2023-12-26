Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Stake Raised by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 997.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,474 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises 8.7% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $15,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 993.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,098,000 after purchasing an additional 623,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,617,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 905.8% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 125,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,931 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 932.9% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 90,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,913,000 after purchasing an additional 81,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 121,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $248.94 and a twelve month high of $304.15. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
