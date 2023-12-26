Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.63

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.63 and last traded at $32.82, with a volume of 391646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $80.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

