Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.85

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.85 and last traded at $98.76, with a volume of 27303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.27.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.25.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

