Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.84

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.84 and last traded at $82.82, with a volume of 240925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.31.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $719.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.66.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,034,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,406,000 after purchasing an additional 203,630 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 368,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter worth $6,451,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

