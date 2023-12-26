Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.34

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 23033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 259.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 174.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

