Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.33

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.33 and last traded at $54.22, with a volume of 502895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.99.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,530,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,028,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,694,000 after acquiring an additional 926,319 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,852,000 after purchasing an additional 921,072 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,233,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,708,000 after purchasing an additional 686,116 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

