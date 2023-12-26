Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stock Position Lowered by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises about 2.2% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $43.36 and a 1-year high of $54.33.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.