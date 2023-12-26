Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.36

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.36 and last traded at $85.34, with a volume of 43963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

