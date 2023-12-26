Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.02

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.02 and last traded at $105.92, with a volume of 8028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.12.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $544.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.73.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,025,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 457,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 427,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after acquiring an additional 74,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 27,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,314 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

