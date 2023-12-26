Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.35

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.35 and last traded at $90.35, with a volume of 9411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.03.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $729,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,648,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
