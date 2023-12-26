Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.87

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.87 and last traded at $54.82, with a volume of 29461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.38.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $725.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XSVM. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,531,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,736,000 after acquiring an additional 252,520 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 708,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,268,000 after purchasing an additional 37,638 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 249,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after buying an additional 82,579 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

