Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 26th (AXSM, DKNG, DSKE, GRCL, KRTX, RVPH, RYZB, SSYS, TFII, TYRA)

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, December 26th:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They currently have a $8.30 price target on the stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $330.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $300.00.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $127.00 to $140.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

