Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 26th (AXSM, DKNG, DSKE, GRCL, KRTX, RVPH, RYZB, SSYS, TFII, TYRA)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, December 26th:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They currently have a $8.30 price target on the stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $330.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $300.00.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $127.00 to $140.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

