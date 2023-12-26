Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.1% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.