Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Purchases Shares of 120,000 PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,000. PDD comprises 1.0% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of PDD by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,519,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,316,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,818 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 559,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,905,000 after purchasing an additional 84,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PDD by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 315,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 78,616 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

PDD Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDD opened at $144.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $190.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.79. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $150.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.37.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

