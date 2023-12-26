Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Sells 1,500 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Spotify Technology comprises about 0.2% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,412,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT opened at $190.80 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $73.93 and a 12-month high of $202.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.