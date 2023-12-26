Investors Purchase High Volume of Synopsys Put Options (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,946 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 54% compared to the average daily volume of 1,907 put options.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $526.50. The company had a trading volume of 488,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.58. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $312.25 and a 12-month high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Bank of America raised their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,380.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

