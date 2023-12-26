Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 7,981 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 371% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,694 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 25.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,295,000 after buying an additional 147,509 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 14.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,743,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 63.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of NetEase by 31.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 542,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,936,000 after buying an additional 131,156 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded up $4.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,168,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,271. NetEase has a 12-month low of $71.34 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.74.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

