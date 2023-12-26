Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Investors Title from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Investors Title
Investors Title Stock Down 1.2 %
Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $61.41 million during the quarter.
Investors Title Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $4.46 dividend. This is a boost from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $3.46. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Investors Title in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Investors Title by 6.7% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Investors Title by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Investors Title in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Investors Title by 4.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Investors Title
Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Investors Title
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.