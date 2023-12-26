Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Investors Title from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Investors Title Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ITIC opened at $162.39 on Friday. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $127.71 and a 12 month high of $167.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.59. The stock has a market cap of $306.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $61.41 million during the quarter.

Investors Title Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $4.46 dividend. This is a boost from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $3.46. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Investors Title in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Investors Title by 6.7% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Investors Title by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Investors Title in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Investors Title by 4.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

