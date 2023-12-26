Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Up to $8.34

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $8.53. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 1,095,573 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

