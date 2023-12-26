IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys 3,001 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Corning by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Corning by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,025,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

