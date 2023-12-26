IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Cuts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston comprises about 1.2% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,901 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,592,000 after buying an additional 1,128,533 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.63.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.15. The stock had a trading volume of 404,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $117.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.