IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Owens Corning by 78.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OC stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $149.15. 120,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,544. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $155.19.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on OC shares. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OC

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.