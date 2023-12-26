IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $2.14 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.66. 1,485,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,056,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

