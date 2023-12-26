IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $6.30 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up 1.3% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.82. 1,105,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,724. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $261.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

