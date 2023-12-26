IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Lowers Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,064 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NIKE from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.94.

NIKE Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NKE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,315,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,869. The company has a market cap of $165.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

