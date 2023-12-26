IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 1,665 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.2% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.57.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

