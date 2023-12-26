IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 81,334 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,334 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 112,756,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,966,000 after buying an additional 17,732,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,423,000 after acquiring an additional 918,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 410.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,843,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,309,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNHI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.90 to $17.57 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442,810. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.36.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.