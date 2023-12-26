IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Reduces Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.14% of NetScout Systems worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Price Performance

NTCT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.50. 82,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,999. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $36.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.99 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.53%. Research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NetScout Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $60,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,264.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $60,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,264.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.