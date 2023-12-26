IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 10,020 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.22% of A10 Networks worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 31.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 17.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BWS Financial decreased their price target on A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $199,915.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,955.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,729 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $199,915.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,955.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,151 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $62,430.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,920.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ATEN traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. 102,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,726. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.07.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.54 million. Analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

About A10 Networks

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.