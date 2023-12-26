IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 1,505 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AKAM. Citigroup increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.84.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.55. The company had a trading volume of 241,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.83 and a 200 day moving average of $103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $120.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.