IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 1,550 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. VeriSign comprises approximately 1.0% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

VRSN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.29. 156,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,491. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.72. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.44 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $26,052.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,824.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $26,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,824.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at $116,907,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,565 shares of company stock worth $7,739,097. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

