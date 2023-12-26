IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 1,602 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 69,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $389,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 250.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,593.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.5 %

CYBR stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.93. 175,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.78. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.19 and a twelve month high of $221.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.