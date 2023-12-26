IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 17,313 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,313 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,745 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.66. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $43.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.76%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

