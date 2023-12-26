IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 2,325 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,678 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Splunk makes up approximately 1.1% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,173,472,000 after buying an additional 20,467,378 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 145.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Splunk by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,246,000 after buying an additional 170,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $733,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,077,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $733,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,077,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.99. 593,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,481. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.50 and a 12-month high of $152.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.75. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.14, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

