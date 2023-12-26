IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 311,659 Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,092,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,659 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 411.9% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 343,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Oatly Group by 432.4% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 212,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 172,966 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,244,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 295,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 29.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 171,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the period. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oatly Group stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. 1,700,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,615. Oatly Group AB has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.19.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

