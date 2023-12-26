IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 5,250 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned about 0.32% of Lindsay worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Capital raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.81. 23,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,043. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.23. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $169.91.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.82 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.