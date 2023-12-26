IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 33.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 34.9% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.3% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 3,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $6.17 on Tuesday, hitting $402.99. The company had a trading volume of 498,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,350. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.68.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.