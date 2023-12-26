Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.61

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.61 and last traded at $69.60, with a volume of 243366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $606,043.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,053,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,028 shares of company stock worth $2,941,865 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,698,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,079,000 after buying an additional 2,286,711 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $111,549,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $97,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.