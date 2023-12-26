iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Holdings Raised by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,104,000 after acquiring an additional 145,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,731,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,258,000 after purchasing an additional 386,363 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.19. 1,404,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,865. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

