iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,462 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 14.3% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $47,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 237,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,552 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,274 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 154,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,743 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.20. 645,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,335. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average of $100.44.

