iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.42. 444,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,608. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $138.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.84.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.