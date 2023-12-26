iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $58.00

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.00 and last traded at $58.70, with a volume of 97263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.23.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

