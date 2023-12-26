iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.61

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.61 and last traded at $78.51, with a volume of 199482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.34.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.98.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

