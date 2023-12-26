iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.61

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.61 and last traded at $78.51, with a volume of 199482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.34.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.98.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
