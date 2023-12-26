iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Cut by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,819 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 98,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after buying an additional 35,980 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

